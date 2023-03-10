TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Due to the current storm, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office has issued evacuation warnings for residents near the affected areas.

Sheriff Mike Boudreaux says the evacuation is for the homes and businesses within a 1/8th of a mile on both sides of the Tule River from Richard L. Schafer Dam at Lake Success to Olive Avenue, in Porterville.

Due to the amount of added water to Lake Success from the rain and runoff, officials say the water levels are predicted to reach the spillway.

The sheriff issued another evacuation order for residents and businesses within the community of Teviston.

According to the order, it would apply to all homes and businesses south of Avenue 84, south on Road 128/ Road 130 to Deer Creek, along the north bank of Deer Creek to Road 140, north on Road 140 to Avenue 84, and all roads and avenues in between.

Sheriff Boudreaux is urging people to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary.

For updates during major events, including storms and flooding, visit the Tulare County Emergencies website.