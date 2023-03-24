TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County Sheriff Boudreaux has issued an Evacuation Order for areas west of Highway 43, including north of Angiola, to the Tulare/Kings County line south to the Tulare/ Kern County line in Allensworth.

Sheriff Boudreaux is urging people to stay clear and out of the river areas and to avoid getting near the waterways.

The area will include:

West Boundary: East of Tulare/ Kings County Line: Road 16 also known as 4th Ave

South Boundary: South to the Tulare/Kern County Line: County Line Road

East Boundary: Highway 43

North Boundary: Highway 43 at Santa Fe Ave

Areas under Evacuation Order – Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office urges residents to follow the following safety tips around flooded or snowed-in areas:

• Never drive into flood waters, as they are deeper, colder, and faster moving than they appear

• Do not operate electrical equipment in standing water

For additional resources or information, please call (559) 802-9791 or refer to the County of Tulare website, emergencies section.