TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County Sheriff Boudreaux has issued an Evacuation Order for areas west of Highway 43, including north of Angiola, to the Tulare/Kings County line south to the Tulare/ Kern County line in Allensworth.
Sheriff Boudreaux is urging people to stay clear and out of the river areas and to avoid getting near the waterways.
The area will include:
- West Boundary: East of Tulare/ Kings County Line: Road 16 also known as 4th Ave
- South Boundary: South to the Tulare/Kern County Line: County Line Road
- East Boundary: Highway 43
- North Boundary: Highway 43 at Santa Fe Ave
The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office urges residents to follow the following safety tips around flooded or snowed-in areas:
• Never drive into flood waters, as they are deeper, colder, and faster moving than they appear
• Do not operate electrical equipment in standing water
For additional resources or information, please call (559) 802-9791 or refer to the County of Tulare website, emergencies section.