by: John Houghton
Posted: Jun 30, 2022 / 01:06 PM PDT
Updated: Jun 30, 2022 / 01:51 PM PDT
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux announces a major break in a decades-old cold case.
Boudreaux says investigators spent thousands of hours trying to solve this case.
