Tulare County sees 4 new COVID-19 deaths, 203 new cases

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Four more people have died due to COVID-19 in Tulare County, health officials said Friday, and there were 203 new cases reported.

That brings the county’s death toll to 165 people and the total cases to 6,683.

Of those 6,683 cases, 68 were travel-related, 2,198 were a result of person to person contact, and 4,417 were unknown or under investigation.

Three more people recovered in Tulare County, bringing recoveries to 3,820.

Here are the cases by age group:

787 – Ages 0 – 17

1,042 – Ages 18 – 25

1,853 – Ages 26 – 40

2,095 – Ages 41 – 64

902 – Ages 65+

Here are the cases by ethnicity:

3,225 – Hispanic

661 – Caucasian

104 – Asian

26 – African American

11 – Native American

61 – Multi-Race

2,595 – Unknown

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of its writing.

