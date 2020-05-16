Tulare County sees 3 new COVID-19 deaths and 88 new cases

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials Saturday reported three new COVID-19 deaths, 88 new cases and 28 new recoveries in the county.

That brings the county’s overall cases to 1,426, recoveries to 404, and deaths to 67.

The new numbers were reported by the county’s Public Health Branch.

Out of the 1,426 cases, 653 were person to person/contact, 28 were travel-related, and 745 were under investigation.

Health officials said that 1,025 people were under self-quarantine and being are monitored.

If any Tulare County resident suspects they have COVID-19 or may have come into contact with a person who has COVID-19 or have questions can call 211.

Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency also released a website detailing where in the county COVID-19 cases are being reported.

There was no information available on the number of COVID-19 tests performed in Tulare County.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

The vast majority of people recover. Here are the symptoms of the virus compared with the common flu.

Note: COVID-19 data updates often. The numbers in this story were accurate at the time of this writing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

