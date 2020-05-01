Tulare County resumes issuing marriage licenses beginning May 4

Philip Hernandez (L) puts the ring on his bride Marcela Peru, as Clerk Recorder Erika Patronas (C) looks on, during their wedding ceremony on April 21, 2020 in Anaheim, California. – The County of Orange Clerk Recorder employees implemented a variety of social distancing techniques to safely issue licenses and marry couples during the novel coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Marriage licenses will be issued again in Tulare County starting Monday after an over monthlong suspension due to COVID-19.

The county’s Clerk-Recorder Office will begin scheduling appointments to receive marriage license applications after the public service counters were closed March 19 in response to the pandemic. Anyone wishing to make an appointment can call the Clerk’s Office at 559-636-5051 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Social distancing guidelines will be enforced by spacing appointments 30 minutes apart. Applicants will also be asked to wait outside the building until they receive a call to proceed into the Clerk’s Office for their appointments.

The Clerk’s Office is requesting “that all necessary forms and related documents need to be completed before each appointment to best facilitate the processing of applications and to maintain a timely schedule.”

Applicants who fail to arrive without the right paperwork or are late to their appointments will have theirs rescheduled.

No appointments will be scheduled after 3 p.m. Marriage license applications can be downloaded from the Clerk-Recorder’s website.

The Clerk’s Office is located at the Tulare County Courthouse at 221 S. Mooney Boulevard, Room 105, in Visalia.

Only Tulare County residents can apply for a marriage license from the Clerk’s Office. Applicants whose identification contains an address outside the county will be advised to apply for a marriage license in their counties of residence.

Marriage license applicants will need to bring exact amounts for all cash payments as the public service counter at the county Treasurer’s Office is closed. Checks, money orders and all major credit cards are also accepted.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.