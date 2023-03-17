TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Flood waters in some areas of Tulare County are starting to recede, showing the devastation left behind.

In Porterville, the Westwood Bridge remains closed after being continuously hit by high water. It’s a major concern for the county and the city, but it’s still standing, unlike other bridges in the county.

In Springville, the damage was done by the Tule River destroying two bridges that were used as a main way for residents to cross back and forth.

“As you can see the bridges have been wiped out. The bridge that we normally take to get home has been wiped out,” says Diane Hibbs, a Springville resident.

People living in the area, which is still under an evacuation order, say at the height of the flooding there was as much as four to five feet of water over this bridge.

Hibbs says even though it’s a headache, it pales in comparison to some of the losses seen in these floods.

“It’s been crazy. It really has. I feel for so many of the people that are going through hard times right now because the loss of property, home, it really is great damage,” says Hibbs.

Other parts of the county are now joining areas with evacuation orders due to unsafe conditions. Some of those include several homes in the neighborhood off of Rio Vista Avenue in Porterville over erosion concerns and the area north of the north branch of the Tule River and east of Highway 99, as water is already responsible for so much destruction.

CAL FIRE crews have been working around the clock in spots along the Tule River, both from the ground and air, continuing to help with flood prevention and recovery with so much uncertainty remaining.

“The unit has been working a lot with making sandbags and getting sandbags to areas that might be most affected by the flooding. We also have our heavy equipment operators working on repairing some roads that have been damaged,” says Savanna Birchfield, PIO of CAL FIRE Tulare Unit

Tulare County Officials are looking to document the damage to help with applying for federal aid.

Officials say any residents who have experienced damage can help out by filling out this survey.