TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials in Tulare County say approximately 24,000 structures were impacted by flooding.

According to officials, damage assessments are ongoing and there are still areas that are not accessible. They say crews continue to work around the county and prepare for the next round of storms.

Tulare County’s Property Damage Form is available online and officials say that any resident in need of assistance reporting damage to their property can call the Tulare County Flood Hotline at (559) 802-9791 between 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Several communities in Tulare County remain under an evacuation order and residents are encouraged to stay up-to-date on those orders and which areas are affected here.