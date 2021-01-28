Tulare County reports first child death related to COVID-19

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials on Thursday reported the first child death due to complications from COVID-19 in the county.

The child contracted the coronavirus then developed multisymptom inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), according to the county Health and Human Services Agency. Many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19 or had been around someone with the virus.

MIS-C is a rare inflammatory condition associated with COVID-19 that can damage multiple organ systems, according to the California Department of Public Health. MIS-C can require hospitalization and be life-threatening.

California health officials reported that there have been 188 cases of MIS-C across the state as of Thursday.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said children that suffer from MIS-C may have a fever and various symptoms, including abdominal (gut) pain, vomiting, diarrhea, neck pain, rash, bloodshot eyes, or feeling extra tired. Medical experts do not yet know what causes MIS-C.

“As COVID-19 continues to spread throughout our county, this is a great reminder that we are all vulnerable to this unforgiven virus that has taken a life too soon — a child of Tulare County,” said spokesman Jacob Jimenez.

The county officials grieved the child’s death and that its hearts are with the family as they mourn the loss of this child.

“Our condolences go out to the family and friends of those that have lost a loved one due to this virus,” Jimenez said.