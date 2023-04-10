TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Seed Libraries are now Open at Tulare County Library’s Visalia, Exeter, Lindsay, Pixley, and Ivanhoe Branches.

Seed libraries offer seeds for vegetables, herbs, and flowers for patrons to check out and plant.

In addition, the Library partner, Tulare & Kings Master Gardeners, present home gardening classes at each seed library location. The three classes offered are: Beginning Gardening, Keep a Productive Garden, and Growing a Summer Garden.

The California State Library awarded 4 California libraries, including Tulare County Library, grants for Seed Libraries, according to officials.