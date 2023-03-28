TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County prepared for more possible floods Tuesday, as rain once again hit the central valley.

The county has seen unprecedented floods in weeks past, and it was once again all hands on deck to prevent any more.

Crews continued to work non-stop in spots, just like the portion of the county east of Kingsburg.

“We’re reinforcing all the levees that we’ve been working on for the last couple of weeks that have the failures and some other areas that are giving us concern,” said Daniel Potter, Cal Fire PIO for the Tulare County flood event.

A ‘muscle wall’, essentially just a massive sandbag wall used as a failsafe, was built by the Kings River Golf and Country Club and was just one of many examples.

“If the levee was to break it would divert the water the way we want it to, to not impact those communities,” said Potter.

Outside of that area, the main areas of concern continued to be in the southern portion of the county, along Highway 43 in the Alpaugh and Allensworth areas.

Crews continued to drop massive sandbags, as dump trucks poured mound after mound of dirt, close by to Allensworth, the first town established in California exclusively by African Americans back in 1908.

The population of the town is now primarily Hispanic. Its 600 residents were ordered to evacuate on March 19, before that evacuation order was downgraded to a warning Monday night.

Fortifications Tuesday were all in an effort to make sure floods didn’t force residents out once again.

“Those areas are where we have the most levee breaks right now that are still unreinforced. Access is very difficult, just for us. And so we’re trying to, you know, slowly and methodically get those roads reopened,” said Potter.

County officials continued to urge that residents obey ‘road closed’ signs and that they stay away from flooded roads.

The most up-to-date, flood and evacuation information for Tulare County can be found right here.