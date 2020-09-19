Tulare County offers SQF Complex Fire hotline, interactive preliminary structure damage map

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) –Tulare County officials are offering an SQF Complex Fire hotline for residents affected by the wildfire and an interactive map displaying preliminary information about damaged and destroyed property.

Support and services are available through the hotline by calling 559- 802-9790.

The hotline is open Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday/Sunday, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

If you call after hours, please leave a message and your call will be returned during regular business

hours.

Tulare County also released a map of properties damaged and destroyed within the SQF Complex. The map includes a list of damaged and destroyed structures provided by Cal Fire’s damage

inspection teams.

Damaged inspections, including locations, are preliminary and numerous sites still require confirmation, officials say.

Cal Fire damage inspection teams are working as quickly as possible to supply the needed information to those that were evacuated during this fire.

You can view the preliminary damage map here:

Fire officials ask residents to not return to areas where the evacuation orders remain.

The Red Cross is assisting those impacted by the California Wildfires. You can help. Click this link to donate online: https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/ksee24-pub.html/

