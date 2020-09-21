Tulare County offers services for ‘older adult population’ impacted by SQF Complex Fire

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) — Residents in a few areas forced to evacuate due the SQF Complex Fire are able to go back home. Those areas include Cherokee Oaks, Three Rivers Road, and portions of South Fork Drive.

The SQF Complex has ripped through mountain communities like Sequoia Crest, Cedar Slope, and Alpine Village. Dozens of homes have been reduced to ashes, including a cabin Bill Roberts built 55 years ago.

“It was very much a part of my life and that it’s gone, it’s hard to realize it’s gone and I can’t even see what’s left of it,” Bill Roberts said whose cabin burned in Alpine Village.

Roberts is a civil engineer who grew up in Porterville, he says Alpine Village was his second home.

“I did most of the surveying, most of the building design on all the places in the mountains, and of course, was one of the developers,” Roberts said.

While Roberts says he is heartbroken over the loss of his family’s home away from home. He’s thankful they still have their main residence but many others are not so lucky.

Tulare County is offering services for folks impacted, including the older adult population by calling 211. Older adults can call 1-800-321-2462 to receive help find services and resources.

“With that number they are able to locate community resources, we can help them with government benefits, we can also assist them in finding a caregiver, get notarized documents should they need those, understand any forms, understand and utilizing online services as well,” said Anita Ortiz, Director of the Kings-Tulare Area Agency on Aging.

Tulare County released a map of properties damaged and destroyed within the SQF Complex Fire. Folks are able to search by address and have photos attached, the map will be updated as more structures are evaluated.

Support and services are available through the hotline by calling (559) 802-9790. You can find the line to the map through this link: https://qrgo.page.link/xKbGF

The Red Cross is assisting those impacted by the California Wildfires. You can help. Click this link to donate online: https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/ksee24-pub.html/

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.