Tulare County man suspected of sexually abusing minor believed to be on the run, deputies say

Local News

TULARE COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies are searching for a sexual assault suspect who is believed to be on the run from law enforcement, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says 70-year-old Juventino Virgen of Tulare County is a suspect in a case of sexual assault against a minor.

Deputies believe Virgen might be heading toward Mexico or the state of Washington in an attempt to avoid law enforcement.

Virgen is described as 5’4″, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Virgen’s whereabouts is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 802-9563.

July 23 2021 05:30 pm

