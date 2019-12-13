Tulare County man in ‘disbelief’ after winning $750k from Scratcher

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 28-year-old welder in Tulare County was in disbelief when he found out that a $10 Scratcher he bought from a Dinuba gas station ended up being worth $750,000, the California Lottery announced Friday.

Jose Mendoza, bought his winning ticket at RJ Food and Gas, located at 1150 E. El Monte Way in Dinuba.

Mendoza, who works as a welder, was in disbelief when he presented his Scratcher ticket at the Lottery’s Fresno office on Nov. 14, to begin the claim verification process.

“You have this hope that you might win big, but you never think it will actually happen,” he said.

Mendoza said he is planning a deliberate approach to managing the three-quarters of a million dollars (before taxes) in prize money.

“First, I want to pay off my car, help my parents and maybe look into buying a house,” Mendoza said.

