Tulare County man arrested after shooting pregnant wife, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Lindsay man has been arrested after shooting his pregnant wife while holding their one-year-old son on Wednesday, according to Tulare County Sheriff’s Office officials.

On Wednesday, deputies responded to a home in the 20600 block of Road 204 in Lindsay for report of a shooting at a home.

Upon arrival, deputies say they found a pregnant woman who had been shot in her torso. According to officials, the woman was taken to a local hospital for emergency medical care and has been released from the facility since the incident.

Tulare County Sheriff’s Office officials say detectives who took over the investigation were able to identify Antonio Salas, 42, the woman’s husband, as the suspect. Deputies say the victim and Salas had been in a verbal argument when the shooting occurred.

According to detectives, the woman was holding her one-year-old son when she was shot, but, “her son and unborn baby were not harmed.”

Investigators say Salas fled from the home after the incident, but was later found by deputies and arrested. Deputies say he is being held on a $500,000 bail and the gun used in the shooting has been recovered from the scene.

According to Tulare County Sheriff’s Office officials, Salas faces charges of attempted murder, child endangerment, corporal injury to a spouse and receiving stolen property.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Robby Hebrard or Sgt. Demico Holguin with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.

Those who wish to submit tips anonymously can call or text the department at (559) 725-4194 or email tcso@tipnow.com.