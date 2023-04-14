TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux has reduced the evacuation orders to an evacuation warning for several areas around Tulare County.

This includes the northern section of Highway 43 (Central Valley Highway), north of the Tule River, to the Tulare/Kings county line; and he has lifted the evacuation warning for the mountain community of Ponderosa.

For the northern section of Highway 43, the evacuation warning is for north of the Tule River, east of Road 16 (4th Avenue), south of Santa Fe Avenue, and west of Highway 43, and includes all homes, businesses, and access roads.

Officials say an evacuation warning means that residents may return to the area, but should remain prepared to leave if conditions change.

In Ponderosa, Sheriff Boudreaux says he has lifted the evacuation warning for Mountain Road 107 (Great Western Divide) to Ponderosa and that the roadway will be open with no escorts.

The National Forest is still under the US Forest Service closure.

Officials say Highway 190 is still closed at Balch Park Road eastbound, and closed at Fox Drive westbound, due to snow, washouts, and debris on the roadway.

Sandbags continue to be available at many locations throughout Tulare County.