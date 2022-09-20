TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – On Tuesday, September 27, the Tulare County Board of Supervisors will proclaim September 18 – 24 Banned Books Week. This is an annual event that celebrates the freedom to read and access information that represents all in the community.

The Tulare County Library celebrated Banned Books Week by providing visitors with information and displays about the variety of books that have been challenged and banned throughout the United States.

Some of these titles include:

Captain Underpants by Dav Pilkey

The Giver by Lois Lowry

I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou

Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close by Johnathan Safran Foer

All Boys Aren’t Blue by George M. Johnson

Out of Darkness by Ashley Hope Perez

The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas

The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian by Sherman Alexie

The Tulare County Library recognizes that reading is one of our greatest freedoms and that only an individual or a parent or guardian of a child should decide the choice of books to read. Libraries have recognized Banned Books Week since 1982.

To learn more about Banned Books Week visit their website.