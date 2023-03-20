TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two communities in Tulare County are under several inches of water after multiple levees broke along surrounding creeks.

With more wet weather in the forecast, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is doing what it can to prevent and prepare for more possible flooding

Aerial footage released by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office shows the devastation after multiple levees gave way and flooded the towns of Allensworth and Aplaugh.

On Sunday, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office along with other agencies worked to rescue people who were stranded in the high water.

“The national guard has two high water vehicles that can hold as many as 30 people at a time we have used those vehicles ending them out to those cities to pick up people and pull them out of the area,” said Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux.

Ruben Camarillo who isn’t from the area, risked his life to save his horses who were trapped at a farm in Allensworth.

“We had a couple of horses right here getting trained, I mean it’s full, crossing right here were talking about up to the bumper somewhere,” said Camarillo.

While Camarillo was able to make it across the flooded roadway, other cars who tried did not.

The flooding comes after the valley has been pummeled for several days by the rain, but the sheriff’s office says they have been working around the clock to prepare for even more.

“We knew the storm was coming and we have been here at our command center watching the storm watching the water flows people aren’t getting much sleep,” said Sheriff Boudreaux.

With another atmospheric river already here and heavy rain expected in the coming days, Sheriff Boudreaux says the county isn’t out of the woods.

“We don’t anticipate the water issues will be over anytime soon we still have a heavy snowpack in the mountains that will melt off into our waterways we have to be prepared for… were really watching this next storm with another atmospheric river coming in,” said Sheriff Boudreaux.