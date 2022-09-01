VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Nearly 1,000 jobs are available for job seekers at the 30th Annual Tulare County Job Fair, according to the Workforce Investment Board.

The Workforce Investment Board of Tulare County, in partnership with the Employment Connection of Tulare County, announced the Job Fair this week.

The Job Fair will be Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the Visalia Convention Center from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

The Job Fair is a free event for job seekers. In honor of their service, Veterans will be allowed to enter the job fair at 8:30 a.m. before the general public.

Job seekers are encouraged to wear interview attire and bring multiple copies of their résumé.

The Job Fair website includes a list of all of the employers who will be participating – and the types of jobs they have available.