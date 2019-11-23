Tulare County Jail inmate dies by suicide

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities announced Saturday a Tulare County Jail inmate died by suicide Friday after being found unresponsive in his cell the previous day, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said.

Correctional deputies at the Tulare County Jail found Edgar Serrano, 30, unresponsive in his cell on Thursday around 9:30 p.m., according to spokeswoman Ashley Ritchie. Deputies immediately administered first aid and transported Serrano to an area hospital.

Sheriff’s office detectives determined Serrano had attempted suicide.

Serrano later died at the hospital on Friday, Ritchie said. No foul play is suspected. However, an autopsy will be performed for an official cause of death.

Serrano was transferred to the Tulare County Jail from the Atascadero State Hospital in July 2019 to be arraigned on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, Ritchie said. He was housed in a jail cell by himself.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.