Tulare County issues new evacuation warning for Windy Fire

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office has issued new evacuation warnings for the communities of Ponderosa and Quaking Aspen following the outbreak of the Windy Fire.

Officials say the area of warning includes M107 at Dome Rock, north to Highway 190/M90 at North Road, east to Route 21S05, at Needles Trail and south to Lloyd Meadow at Lower Peppermint Road.

For those wanting to leave now, the sheriff’s department asks the public to avoid road closures and use Highway 190 to Porterville to exit.

A road closure is currently in effect at M107 at Highway 190/M90 to M50.

Tulare County Sheriff officials say the evacuation warnings are voluntary, but community members are strongly encouraged to prepare to evacuate if it becomes necessary. Deputies say for individuals who feel they need more time, please consider leaving the area now.

Deputies also say for those who are able to evacuate domestic animals, remember to bring food, leashes, and other items for their comfort.

For those who are not able to evacuate domestic animals or livestock go to the Tulare County Animal Services website to complete the Fire Assistance Evacuation Form.

According to officials, evacuation orders currently remain in effect for Johnsondale and Camp Whitsett, including M107 at Dome Rock, east to Lloyd Meadow at Lower Peppermint Road, south to M99 at Sherman Pass Road and west to M107 and M50.

A temporary evacuation point has been created at Porterville College, 100 E. College Avenue, for those who may need more assistance or information.

Authorities say for individuals who may need help evacuating call 2-1-1 for assistance. Older individuals (60+) who need assistance with evacuation or information are encouraged by officials to call 1-800-2462.

Tulare County Sheriff authorities ask those who are preparing to evacuate to consider bringing items such as important documents, necessary medications, changes of clothing, and hygiene items.

For more information on evacuation orders and warnings, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office has created an evacuation warning area map for the public to use and refer to.