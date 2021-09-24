Tulare County issues new evacuation order for the Windy fire

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux has issued an evacuation order for the communities of California Hot Springs and Pine Flat areas Friday morning.

Boudreaux said the evacuation order includes M-504 at Tyler Creek, Southeast to Pine Flat, West to M-56, and Fire Control Road, North up Tyler Creek Road. This includes structures, side roads, and attached roads.

An evacuation order means an immediate threat to life, safety, and property and all residents and visitors must leave now before the fire reaches the community, Boudreaux said.

A road closure is in effect at M56 at Tyler Creek Fire Station 40587 Hot Springs Road, California Hot Springs, CA.

The temporary evacuation point, where you may find information and assistance, is at Porterville College, 100 E. College Avenue. Individuals with RVs/Trailers may find information about where they can park at the college, or you may go to the International Agri-Center 4500 W. Laspina in Tulare, Gate D, where you may dry camp.