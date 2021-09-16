Tulare County issues evacuation warning for the Windy Fire

TULARE COUNTY, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County has issued an Evacuation Order due to the Windy Fire for the communities of Johnsondale and nearby Camp Whitsett, according to Tulare County.

Tulare County said the evacuation order includes from M107 at Dome Rock, east to Lloyd Meadow at Lower Peppermint Road, (M22S82), south to M99 at Sherman Pass Road, west to M107 and M50.

Authorities said an evacuation order, also known as a mandatory evacuation, means an immediate threat to life, safety, and property and all residents and visitors should leave now before the fire reaches the community.

The temporary evacuation point where you may find information and assistance with sheltering is at Porterville College, 100 E. College Avenue.

Individuals who may need assistance evacuating may call 2-1-1.

Tulare County asked to evacuate your domestic animals with you. If you are unable to do so, and under an evacuation order, please call Tulare County Animal Shelter Manager Cassandra Heffington at (559) 679-6222.

Road closure at M107 between Aspen Dr. and M50 continues to be in effect.