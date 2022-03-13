TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway after an inmate died while in custody at the Bob Wiley Detention Facility, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 9:00 a.m. Sunday, correctional deputies reported finding 24-year-old Francisco Ponce Jr. unresponsive in his cell.

Deputies and medical staff at the facility began performing life saving measures on Ponce Jr. until an EMS crew could arrive and take over. A short time later, officials say Ponce Jr. was pronounced dead.

Ponce Jr. was reportedly housed by himself in his cell when he was found unconscious.

Officials say an autopsy will be scheduled to figure out the cause of Ponce Jr.’s death.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Dave Gutierrez or Sergeant Demecio Holguin at (559) 733-6218.