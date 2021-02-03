Tulare County health officials urge residents not to gather for Super Bowl Sunday amid pandemic

FILE – In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, Lazaro Real Cruz, center right, reacts as Kansas City Chiefs’ Damien Williams scores a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game while watching TV at Tom’s Watch Bar LA Live in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County health officials urge residents to stay home for Super Bowl Sunday and not gather with others outside of your immediate household as COVID-19 continues to spread in the county.

Officials stressed it is imperative that residents gather with only those who live within your immediate household if you are watching the big game.

While coronavirus hospitalizations and case rates are on a downward trend, the virus continues to pose a significant risk to the health of Tulare County’s communities and its most vulnerable populations, said spokeswoman Carrie Monteiro. Hospitalizations are down, but there are still over 140 patients hospitalized for COVID-19.

Monteiro said COVID-19 cases spiked in Tulare County following holiday and celebration gatherings. The county urged residents to cooperate and stay home to avoid another spike in cases by practicing social distancing, wear face coverings in public, wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer, regularly disinfect high-touch surfaces, and stay home if you are sick or instructed to isolate/quarantine by a medical or public health professional.

Residents are strongly encouraged to get tested for the coronavirus. Testing is free and available to anyone. The county has three community testing sites in Dinuba, Porterville and Tulare.

Testing appointments can be made by phone at 1-888-634-1123 and online here. Those getting tested are encouraged to wear a face mask or facial covering for protection.

Health officials reported they are working to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine as quickly as possible based on available supply and encourage county residents to adhere to public health guidelines by not gathering in order to make necessary impacts in combating and slowing the spread of the coronavirus.