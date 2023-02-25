TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Fire Department announced Saturday they are working on flooding that is affecting the public throughout Tulare County.

Fire officials say there are voluntary evacuations in place for residents in Seville and Yettem whose homes are immediately affected by flooding.

As a result of the flooding, fire crews say Avenue 384 is closed in both directions at Road 144 and Road 132. Sandbags and sand are set to be in place where they are needed.

Fire officials also announced Highway 99 at Avenue 96 in Pixley is shut down due to flooding and traffic will be redirected to an alternate route.

The Tulare County Fire Department is asking the public to avoid the areas to give crews room to work.