Tulare County Fire Department to celebrate new fire station opening

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Tulare County Fire Department will celebrate the grand opening of “Station #1,” its new fire station on Wednesday.

The grand opening ceremony is scheduled for 9 a.m.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the event will be livestreamed on the Fire Department’s Facebook page; public attendance will be kept to a minimum.

The new Station #1 located at 25456 Road 140 will start full-time service for residents in Tulare County on Wednesday and is the first fire station built for Tulare County Fire Department in 24 years.

The Station is a 4.3 Million Dollar project with over 7,070 Square Feet this station, three

apparatus bays, two double dorm rooms, a training room, and office areas. It was also designed

with drought-tolerant landscaping. The station was designed by Chas Rhoads and built by

Forcum Mackey Construction. The station is built with the latest technology to ensure the health

& safety of Firefighters. Tulare County Fire Department News Release

The Tulare County Fire Department is planning a future open house to allow the public to see and celebrate the brand new fire station.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.