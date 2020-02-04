Tulare County farmworker killed in vineyard after being run over by tractor

EARLIMART, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A farmworker who was working in a vineyard was killed after being run over by a tractor, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Just after 11:15 a.m., deputies were called to a vineyard in the area of Avenue 8 and Road 156 in Earlimart for an industrial accident.

When they arrived, they found a man trapped underneath a tractor.

Deputies learned that the man had been working on the tractor when it broke down, the Sheriff’s Office said. He got out to fix it and that’s when the tractor ran over him.

Emergency crews performed CPR, but the man died at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.