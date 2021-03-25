Tulare County expands COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to anyone 50 and older

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County has expanded its COVID-19 vaccination eligibility to anyone 50 and over, regardless of health conditions.

County residents and workers who meet the age requirement and those with underlying high-risk health conditions and disabilities that increase their risk of severe COVID-19 infection can now make an appointment to get vaccinated, said spokeswoman Carrie Monteiro.

“We urge all our newly eligible residents and workforce to not delay and get vaccinated as soon as possible,” shared Dr. Karen Haught, Tulare County Public Health Officer. “This vaccine is our best line of defense against the COVID-19 virus, as we look to build immunity in our community, allowing us to safely lift restrictions on businesses and ultimately bring this horrible pandemic to an end.”

There area five ways to find a vaccination appointment in Tulare County:

1. Tulare County Mass Vaccination Clinic in Tulare: Those eligible can visit the Tulare County COVID Vaccine webpage to make an appointment at the mass vaccination clinic located at the International Agri-Center in Tulare. The Tulare COVID Call Center is also available to assist those without internet access and non-English–speaking residents in obtaining a vaccination by calling 559-685-2260. Visit the County’s COVID Vaccine website for more vaccination locations, including a full listing of health care providers and local pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccinations.

2. Your Health Care Provider or Doctor: The county strongly recommends individuals with underlying health conditions or disabilities seek vaccination with a primary health care provider or health clinic. Check first with your usual health care providers to see if they have vaccines and available appointments. Health care providers who have vaccines may also begin reaching out to you, as a patient with a significant, high-risk medical condition or disability known to the provider, to schedule your vaccine appointment

3. Pharmacies: The county said residents or workers can check your local pharmacies to see if they have vaccines and available appointments.

4. Community Pop-Up Clinics: Health officials said community pop-up clinics will roll out and will be targeted for equity to those living in communities with the lowest Healthy Place Index scores. Community partners will outreach to people eligible for the pop-up clinics.

5. MyTurn: Those eligible can schedule an appointment through California’s MyTurn, in two ways: