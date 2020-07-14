Tulare County employee tested positive for COVID-19

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Tulare County Health and Human Services Agency announced the closure of its Lindsay district office due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

The Agency has closed the 900 Sequoia Avenue location for cleaning and is notifying all members of its workforce with whom the infected employee may have had contact.

The county said they instructed all employees that they should not come to work if they show any symptoms of illness.

According to the county, this is the second time the Lindsay district office location has closed due to COVID-19. On April 3, the location fully closed because an employee tested positive.

Those needing services through TulareWORKs can contact the call center at 1-800-540-6880.

