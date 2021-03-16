Tulare County detectives searching for missing 12-year-old boy

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a missing 12-year-old boy who was last seen at his home Monday night.

Deputies say, Aiden Aries, 12, was last seen at his home in the 24000 Block of Avenue 96 in Terra Bella around 6:00 p.m.

He was possibly wearing the same clothes in this photo.

Photo provided by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218, or send anonymous information by sending a text or email to TCSO@tipnow.com or call (800) TIPNOW.