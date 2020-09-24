Tulare County deputies seek public’s help locating missing at-risk man

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County deputies are seeking the public’s help in locating a missing at-risk man.

Emanuel Mariscal, 27, of Teviston, was last seen on Tuesday near his home in the area of Road 192 and Avenue 88 around 6 p.m., said spokeswoman Ashley Ritchie with the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. He suffers from schizophrenia and is believed to have stopped taking his medication.

Mariscal is described as a Hispanic male, is 5 feet 7 inches, with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and white pants.

Anyone with information on Mariscal’s whereabouts are encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.

