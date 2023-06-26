VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A body of an 84-year-old man was found inside a Visalia canal, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 7:15 p.m. Sunday, deputies were called to an irrigation canal east of Road 124, between Avenue 328 and Avenue 352, north of Visalia for a body located in a canal full of water.

When they arrived, deputies found the body of 84-year-old Robert Perry in the irrigation canal.

Officials say the cause of death is pending autopsy.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.