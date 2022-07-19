TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County District Attorney announced the launch of a cold case website in an effort to shine new light on unsolved Tulare County homicides.

District Attorney Tim Ward says they are currently seeking information on 13 cold case homicides, with the earliest crime occurring in 1983.

“In 2019, we created the Cold Case Homicide Unit to assist allied law enforcement agencies in their efforts to bring justice to waiting families,” says District Attorney Ward.

“The unit is beginning to see success, and we hope this website and frequent social media postings will help in its efforts,” Ward says.

The Tulare County District Attorney’s Cold Case Homicide Unit website provides available photos of the victims and descriptions of the crime, as well as contact numbers for the public to provide tips and other important information.

If anyone has information regarding any of these cases, they are urged to contact 559-205-1021 or text 559-731-0098.