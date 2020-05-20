Tulare County could lose out on state, federal disaster funding after moving further into reopening, state warns in letter

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration told Tulare County officials through a letter that they could lose out on state and federal disaster funding if they don’t follow the state’s rules, after voting Tuesday to allow most businesses and churches to reopen.

The letter, sent by Director Mark Ghilarducci of the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, calls the county’s decision “problematic and concerning” and it could “jeopardize public health and safety, not only within the county, but beyond, through community contact and spread.”

Ghilarducci states that disaster funding is designed to assist jurisdictions facing extraordinary circumstances beyond the jurisdiction’s capability.

“If Tulare County believes there is no emergency, such that it can ignore the Governor’s Executive Orders or the State Public Health Officer’s directives, the county would not be able to demonstrate that it was extraordinarily and disproportionately impacted by COVID-19,” he said. “This could jeopardize its disaster funding.”

The letter adds that disaster assistance programs prohibit a jurisdiction from receiving funding for a condition caused by its own negligence.

“Should Tulare County experience a surge in COVID-19 cases as a result of hasty and careless actions, the county may be ineligible for reimbursement,” Ghilarducci said.

The director of Cal OES continues to state that Newsom’s proposed budget includes $1.3 billion in virus-related recovery funding for county governments and $450 million for cities. The funding is contingent upon adherence to federal guidelines and the state’s stay at home order.

“Clearly, the actions Tulare County has taken would render it and the cities within the

county ineligible for this funding, as they are in direct contradiction of the state’s stay-at-home order,” Ghilarducci said.

The state said it is seeking Tulare County’s cooperation and is offering to assist in bringing the county into compliance with state orders and directives providing the framwork established by the State Public Health Officer to move counties through Stage 2 of California’s Pandemic Resilience Roadmap more quickly than California as a whole, to the extent local conditions warrant.

“It is my hope that Tulare County will act in good faith, in the best interests of its

residents, and for the safety of all Californians,” stated by Ghilarducci at the end of the letter.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.