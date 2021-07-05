Tulare County Correctional deputy arrested

TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) —  A Tulare County Correctional deputy assigned to the detentions division was arrested Saturday morning, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said Roman Garcia, a correctional deputy, was arrested around 1:16 a.m. after deputies in Orosi were dispatched to a report of a man causing a disturbance.   

Deputies say they learned the disturbance involved threats being made over a doorbell camera where the victim never had physical contact with Garcia.

Authorities say they detained Garcia for criminal threats and intimidating a witness. There was also another domestic dispute a few days prior with no injuries that had not been reported.   

Garcia was arrested and booked at the Adult Pre Trial division. Garcia was immediately placed on administrative leave pending a criminal and administrative investigation. Garcia later bailed out of jail. 

Garcia has been with the department since July 2007.

