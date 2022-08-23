TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County community of Tooleville will receive $7.2 million to construct a new well and intertie to consolidate with the nearby City of Exeter, according to the Department of Water Resources.

Tooleville, which is located near Exeter in Tulare County has struggled with water during extreme heat in the Central Valley. The current drought has caused the water quality and quantity of the two wells to deteriorate further.

The program will provide $40 million to 15 projects in Butte, Humboldt, Lake, Madera, Mariposa, Placer, San Luis Obispo, Riverside, Sierra, Tehama, Trinity, Tulare, Ventura, and Yolo counties.

The full list of funded projects can be viewed here.