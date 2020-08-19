Tulare County closes Dinuba office after 3 employees test positive for COVID-19

FILE – A healthcare worker assists a motorist with a nasal swab test at a drive-in coronavirus (COVID-19) testing center at M.T.O. Shahmaghsoudi School of Islamic Sufism on August 11, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images – FILE)

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Officials announced Wednesday that Tulare County has closed the Dinuba TulareWORKs and Child Welfare Services office again after three employees tested positive for COVID-19.

An employee began to show symptoms and notified a supervisor at the office, located at 1066 N. Alta Ave., said spokeswoman Carrie Monteiro. The office closed for cleaning as the county notified workers who the infected employee may have had potential contact.

It was the fourth time the Dinuba office has closed due to the coronavirus, most recently on July 22.

Monteiro said “it is not unexpected that employees may become ill as COVID-19 continues spreading throughout the community,” as the county has protocols in place to address situations like this.

These protocols include asking employees to stay home if they show any symptoms, maintaining social distancing in the workplace and asking non-essential employees to work from home.

With the Dinuba office closed, anyone needing services through TulareWORKs can contact the call center at 1-800-540-6880, while anyone needing services through Child Welfare Services can call 559-623-0500 and to report suspected child abuse, call 1-800-331-1585.

