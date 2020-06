TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County emergency responders were requested by the Office of Emergency Services to assist law enforcement in Oakland during protests.

The Tulare County emergency responders include members of the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, Tulare Police Department, and Exeter Police Department.





