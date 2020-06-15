Live Now
Tulare County authorities ask for help finding missing 9-year-old girl

Abigail Alvarado

TERRA BELLA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities in Tulare County are asking for help finding a missing 9-year-old girl.

Abigail Alvarado was last seen between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. Monday, the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said. She was at her home near Avenue 96 and Road 242 in Terra Bella. 

She was wearing blue jeans and a black and white striped T-shirt.

The Sheriff’s Office said Abigail is schizophrenic and has a history of wandering away from her house.

Anyone with information is about this case is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.

