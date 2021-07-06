Tulare County assault and kidnapping victim left in Clovis, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for assault and kidnapping on July 4.

Tulare detectives said Benjamin Garcia, 32, assaulted a woman at a house around 10:00 p.m. in Orosi, forced her into a car against her will and drove to the Clovis area where the assault continued.

Deputies said Garcia left the scene before law enforcement arrived. The woman was taken to an area hospital for her injuries.

Authorities said Garcia has ties to a Fresno area gang.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Garcia, or information on the incident is encouraged to contact Detective M.Rascon at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.