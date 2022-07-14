TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Officials with Tulare County Public Health have announced the first case of Monkeypox identified in a Tulare County resident.

Health officials say the number of probable and confirmed cases continues to grow in California, however the risk of getting Monkeypox in the general population is low.

There are currently no reported Monkeypox deaths in California.

Monkeypox spreads through direct, close contact with an infected person and can enter the body through broken skin.

“It is important for our community to be informed on emerging public health threats like monkeypox; however, currently the risk to the general public is low,” says Dr. Karen Haught, Tulare County Public Health Officer. “The case is in isolation, recovering at home. We are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding this case, identifying close contacts, and notifying them of their potential exposure.”

According to a press release, Tulare County Public Health officials say:

“Monkeypox can be passed to others from the time symptoms start until all sores have healed and a fresh layer of skin has formed, which can take several weeks. There are no treatments that are specific for monkeypox; however, in limited situations, vaccination (developed to prevent smallpox, a similar virus) may be recommended for those who may have been exposed to the virus.“

“It is vital that persons who have symptoms or suspect they have monkeypox contact their health care provider right away,” said Dr. Haught. “There are many other causes of rashes, but it is always important to let your provider know you have a rash when scheduling an appointment.”

Here are a few steps residents can take to reduce the spread of monkeypox and protect themselves from infection: