Tulare County Administrative Office to temporarily close due to coronavirus case

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The Tulare County Administrative Office in Visalia will temporarily close for cleaning after a public employee tested positive for COVID-19, the county said Wednesday.

The closure is expected to last from noon Wednesday through Friday at 8 a.m., said spokeswoman Tammie Weyker-Adkins. Through contact tracing, the county notified employees who potentially had close contact with the patient and are telling all employees during this time that they should not arrive to work if they show any symptoms of illness.

For Tulare County officials, it is not unexpected that employees may become ill with COVID-19 as it continues to spread throughout the community.

Weyker-Adkins said the county has protocols in place for coronavirus, including asking employees to stay home if they show any symptoms, reporting any symptoms that develop during working hours, and maintaining sufficient social distancing in the workplace along with using excellent hygiene and cleaning practices.

No other information about the infected employee will be released due to privacy laws.