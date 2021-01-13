Tulare County activates COVID-19 vaccine call center, seeks volunteers to help with vaccination effort

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County has unveiled a COVID-19 vaccine call center for residents seeking information on the vaccine as it also seeks volunteers to assist with the vaccination effort.

Residents can dial 2-1-1 to connect to the call center, which was created with the help of the United Way of Tulare County, to get information on the distribution and delivery of the coronavirus vaccine, said Carrie Monteiro, a county spokeswoman.

The call center will be able to provide information on the vaccine schedule in Tulare County, assist residents in determining the distribution phase in which they are eligible to receive the vaccine and assist those who are eligible to receive the vaccine to make appointments at a vaccine distribution clinic.

Vaccine appointments can be made through the call center Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. — excluding holidays.

County seeks volunteers to help with COVID-19 vaccination effort

While rolling out the vaccine call center, Tulare County health officials are also looking for volunteers from the medical field and the general public to assist with in the rollout and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The COVID-19 vaccines are the best line of defense in our fight against this disease, but we have a heavy load and a big job in front of us to vaccinate hundreds of thousands of Tulare County residents,” stated Timothy Lutz, Agency Director for the Tulare County Health & Human Services Agency.

Officials are putting out a call to nurses, pharmacists, paramedics, dentists and doctors in an effort to have enough medical workers to place to administer the shots once vaccine supplies are sufficient to begin the next phases of distribution.

The vaccine is currently being distributed to those eligible in Phase 1A in the county, which includes health care workers and residents in congregate senior living facilities.

Those who don’t have clinical experience or medical training can still volunteer in roles such as interpreters, computer data entry, and other support roles.

Those qualified and interested in volunteering can sign up online:

Medically Trained Volunteers: https://bit.ly/3nF2Pp8

Non-Medical Community and General Support Volunteers: https://bit.ly/38D21fY

Due to limited supplies of COVID-19 vaccine, Tulare County is currently distributing to those eligible in Phase 1A. Preparations are underway to begin rolling out vaccines to those eligible in Phase 1B as soon as possible once the county has ample supply of vaccine.

For those eligible in Phase 1B, including educators, public safety, social services, food and agriculture, health officials are encouraging them to ask their employer if the vaccine will be distributed to you directly in the workplace, as the county is actively coordinating COVID vaccine distribution directly to employers.

The next phases of COVID Vaccine Distribution are as follows:

Phase 1B

Phase 1B, Tier 1:

Individuals aged 75 years and older

Essential workers in the following sectors: education, childcare, emergency services, and food and agriculture

Phase 1B, Tier 2:

Individuals aged 65–74 years of age

Essential workers in the following sectors: transportation and logistics; industrial, commercial, residential, and sheltering facilities and services; critical manufacturing

Congregate settings: incarceration facilities and homeless

Phase 1C

Individuals 50–64 years of age

Persons aged 16–64 years with high-risk medical conditions

Essential workers in the following sectors: water and wastewater; defense; energy; chemical and hazardous materials; communications and IT; financial services; government operations/community-based essential functions

For the COVID-19 Vaccine Schedule in Tulare County and for the latest information on the COVID-19 vaccine, dial 2-1-1 or visit this website.

Tulare County residents can sign up for vaccine notifications of when they are eligible and where they can go to get vaccinated by completing a vaccine interest form here.