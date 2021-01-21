Tulare County 211 overwhelmed, residents urged to complete online vaccination interest form

FILE – In this Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, a nursing home resident receives the COVID-19 vaccine by a CVS Pharmacist at Harlem Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, a nursing home facility in Harlem neighborhood of New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Tulare County reports that its 211 hotline is overwhelmed by callers seeking information on COVID-19 vaccinations and urge residents to instead complete an online vaccination interest form.

To relieve demand on its 211 hotline, officials are asking residents to complete the COVID Vaccine Interest Form if they are seeking an appointment to get vaccinated in Tulare County, said Carrie Monteiro, a county spokeswoman. Individuals are encouraged to use the website whenever possible to avoid long wait times on the phone.

After completing the form, Tulare County Public Health will contact you directly to make an appointment when more vaccine supply becomes available.

The county is offering vaccinations for COVID-19 to those eligible in Phase 1A and elderly residents. For complete information on eligibility and vaccine phases, visit https://covid19.tularecounty.ca.gov/covid-19-vaccine.

Officials reported that the county’s coronavirus vaccine supply remains limited and does not have enough to inoculate every resident who is eligible.

Residents who have already received your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and need to make a second dose appointment should not call 211, Monteiro said. A county Public Health official will contact you directly over the phone or email to schedule your second dose.

The second dose of vaccine must be the same vaccine maker as your first dose.

For Pfizer, the second dose is to be given 21 days following the first dose. For Moderna, the second dose is to be given 28 days following the first dose. In most instances, Tulare County Public Health is organizing second dose vaccinations to occur at the same locations as the first dose.