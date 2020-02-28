Tulare community mourning loss of beloved educator

TULARE, Calif. (KGPE) — The Tulare community is mourning the loss of a beloved educator after being killed in a car crash on Wednesday night.

Rudy Carrasco, 49, was the dean of students at Tulare Western High School.

Carrasco had been with the district for more than two decades. People say he will absolutely be missed.

Police say Carrasco’s Toyota Prius and an unnamed 23-year-old Tulare man in a black Infiniti collided in the intersection of H Street and San Joaquin Avenues at around 5:30 p.m.

Investigators say they are still looking into what caused the crash and what other factors may be involved, but say the impact caused enough damage to Carrasco’s car.

Officers on the scene say both men were alert but injured and were taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center. Police say Carrasco was pronounced dead around 11 p.m.

His daughter is a starter on the Fresno State softball team.

Carrasco had been a part of the Tulare academic community since 1997 as an athletic director and P.E teacher at Tulare Western and later becoming Dean of students in 2006.



“He was always determined to help students no matter what, no matter where they came from or how hard your life was at home he was always there for you and he always wanted to treat you like you were his own kid,” Student Michaela Mederos said.

The Tulare Joint Union High School District administration says they not ready to talk about this tragedy yet but did release a statement.

“The district knows Rudy as a loving father, son, brother, and dedicated employee. Our deepest sympathy and condolences go out to Rudy’s family. Rudy will truly be missed.” TONY RODRIGUEZ

Authorities say this is still an ongoing investigation and are looking at what exactly led up to the car collision.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.