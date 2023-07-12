TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County Sheriff’s Office social media followers from Belgium stopped by Tuesday to meet one of the department’s newest Belgian Malinois, deputies say Wednesday.

According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, followers from Belgium met Turbo, the department’s newest Belgian Malinois, and her handler, Deputy Juventino Torres.

Krista Thys and her husband, Erik Quirijnen, are big fans of police dogs. They say they have three dogs of their own at home. Thys says in Belgium, Belgian Malinois are called Malinois Shepherds.

Lt. Mario Sandoval and Sgt. Joshua Lowry gave them a K9 challenge coin and K9 stickers. Deputies say, Teresa Douglass, a public information officer, gave them a Tulare County Sheriff’s Office challenge coin.

Deputy Juventino Torres introduces his K9, Turbo, to Facebook followers from Belgium, Krista Thys and her husband, Erik Quirijnen. They are on vacation in the U.S. and arranged to stop by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office to meet one of our K9s because they had heard that the TCSO K9 Team is the best in the state of California.

Deputy Juventino Torres introduces his K9, Turbo, to Facebook followers from Belgium, Krista Thys and her husband, Erik Quirijnen. They are on vacation in the U.S. and arranged to stop by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office to meet one of our K9s because they had heard that the TCSO K9 Team is the best in the state of California.

Deputy Juventino Torres introduces his K9, Turbo, to Facebook followers from Belgium, Krista Thys and her husband, Erik Quirijnen. They are on vacation in the U.S. and arranged to stop by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office to meet one of our K9s because they had heard that the TCSO K9 Team is the best in the state of California.

Deputy Juventino Torres introduces his K9, Turbo, to Facebook followers from Belgium, Krista Thys and her husband, Erik Quirijnen. They are on vacation in the U.S. and arranged to stop by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office to meet one of our K9s because they had heard that the TCSO K9 Team is the best in the state of California.

The Belgian couple also has a local connection.

Sheriff’s officials say in 2014, Krista adopted the grave of Orosi native George March who died from injuries sustained during action in World War I. He’s buried at the Flander Field American Cemetery, about an hour from their home in Zandhoven.

According to deputies, 20-month-old Turbo was donated to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office by the Small Town Cruizers.