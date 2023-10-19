TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tulare County ranks number one as the top agricultural-producing county in the entire nation, according to the county’s most recent annual crop report.

It is reported that Tulare County has made $8.6 billion in agricultural production, outperforming Fresno County’s record of $8.095 billion.

Kern County, Tulare and Fresno County make up 44% of California’s total agricultural production value.

In Tulare County, milk is still the leading commodity. Orange production came in second and grapes came in third.