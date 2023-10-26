STRATHMORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Fire Department released updates on Thursday regarding the Strathmore fire that killed two children.

The Tulare County Fire Department says they responded to a residential structure fire in the early morning of Oct. 17 at a home near Guthrie Drive and Bruce Drive in Strathmore. A family of seven was inside the home when the fire started.

According to firefighters, two residents self-extricated out of a bathroom window before fire or law enforcement personnel arrived. Five occupants were rescued from the residential structure. Five occupants were treated and transported to local area hospitals. Two occupants succumbed to their injuries on the scene.

The Tulare County Fire Department released the following updates regarding the status of the five hospitalized occupants:

The 43-year-old female, 13-year-old male, and 9-year-old female have been treated and released from the hospital.

The 58-year-old male and the 5-year-old male are still being treated, they are conscious and alert and showing signs of improvement.

According to firefighters, the area of origin (the living room) was in the area of a floor furnace being used to heat the house the morning of the fire. However, the cause of the fire ignition is currently undetermined at this point in the investigation.

A GoFundMe has been set up by a niece of the family for support.